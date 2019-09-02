Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are

As viewers know, Medley has been very frank and open on camera about mourning Richard. “I think whatever it takes you have to do it,” she says of grieving a loved one. “Drop out for a year if you want to, fall in love with someone else if you want to, just go mourn. Whatever it is to get you through it. My mother said to me perfectly one day, ‘Richard's not part of this earthly world anymore. That's over. He's done. He just wants you to be happy. If he wants anything, he wants you to be functioning and happy.’ I was like, ‘Oh, well, that's good.’”