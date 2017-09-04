Grab This Basket Bag Before It Sells Out Again

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
They say you can't wear white after Labor Day — you know how we feel about that rule. (A.K.A, wear whatever you want, whenever you want to wear it). And, the same goes for basket bags. Even though this Jane Birkin-esque bag trend feels like it was made for summer, we'll proudly be wearing ours through Labor Day and beyond. And, there's one in particular that's calling our names, even if we are in our final days of summer.
Donni Charm, which has become known for its perfectly chic neck scarves, actually carries a basket bag of its own (and, of course, it features scarf-wrapped handles). It's already been seen on influencers like Dylana Suarez and Serena Goh, which might explain why the brand tells us that inventory is running super low. And, the funniest part? This best-selling bag actually happened by accident — The Donni Handle bag was originally created for the Donni Charm x Kimpton Seafire Resort Influencer Trip in the Cayman Islands on May of 2017. Afterwards, their Instagram DM blew up with so may customer inquiries that they decided to go to production with the bag — it quickly sold out within a week.
It's now available again for purchase, but going fast. Click ahead to shop this perfect end-of-season basket, along with other similar options. Here's one way to make summer last forever...