Grab This Basket Bag Before It Sells Out Again

They say you can't wear white after Labor Day — you know how we feel about that rule. (A.K.A, wear whatever you want, whenever you want to wear it). And, the same goes for basket bags. Even though this Jane Birkin-esque bag trend feels like it was made for summer, we'll proudly be wearing ours through Labor Day and beyond. And, there's one in particular that's calling our names, even if we are in our final days of summer.