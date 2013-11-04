Diesel Gets A Formichetti Makeover

When Nicola Formichetti was announced as Diesel's new artistic director following his departure from Mugler, we knew his first collection, first ad campaign — basically, his first everything — would be nothing short of spectacular. Well, not to brag, but we were so right.
You see, the 45-piece #DIESELTRIBUTE collection is a nod to the old and the new. The old comes in the form of repurposed fabrics, all handmade in Italy, from the brand's archives spanning 35 years. The new is Formichetti's method of casting models via Tumblr, and shooting the ad campaign with famed photographer Nick Knight on an iPhone. Let us repeat, on an iPhone. Told ya — innovative stuff, right?
And, thanks to our friends at Diesel, we've got some images from the lookbook along with an interview with the man himself. Click through for surreal realness ahead, and prepare to start shopping the collection when it drops in stores November 4.