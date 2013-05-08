A Buenos Aires transplant living in New York, new designer Delfina Balda is inspired by everything, from the South American street-wear and Amazonian artisans she grew up with to the edgy, urban streets of her new home…and it shows.
In fact, we were so enthralled with Balda’s spring/summer '13 collection of vibrant, flowing tunics and resort-ready separates that we couldn't wait to offer up a handpicked selection right here just for you...at our special editor's discount (20% off, y'all!).
But you know what they say about all good things — these beach-to-soiree beauties will be gone in 48 hours. Get clicking!
Photo: Courtesy of Delfina Balda