I Deleted All My Dating Apps One Year Ago

More specifically, how do I keep them gone? We have all re-downloaded. I online dated for a decade, I can’t count how many times I deleted the apps to take a “break,” only to re-download later in a panic that I wasn’t doing “enough” to try to end this horrific single status of mine. Wasn’t dating supposed to be fun? Wasn’t it supposed to feel good? So why are we on apps that we screenshot twice a day and text to our friends saying, “Can you believe this shit?” We can stay in the shit, or we can get out of the shit. I got out.