31 Perfect Looks To Copy This December

'Tis the season to be...really cold. December is here; winter is coming, and while holiday cheer is certainly being spread, it doesn't make 20 degrees plus wind chill feel any warmer. And with that turn in the weather come excuses about getting dressed: "It's too cold," we'll say; "I just want to be comfy and cozy." Well, our wardrobes shouldn't suffer with the changing seasons. So let's look on the bright side and start embracing their wintertime worth.
This December, getting dressed is all about creative layering, out-of-the-box textures (we're looking at you, furry coats), and interesting silhouettes that all allow for serious warmth and style, simultaneously. And to get the outfit inspiration flowing, we've pulled together 31 killer looks (one for each day of the month, of course) that you can easily emulate. Winter may not be getting any warmer, but it sure is getting a whole lot better looking.
