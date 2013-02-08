Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin — these men tend to inspire the type of love and lust often found in soap operas. And, if Carrie Bradshaw's "hello, lover!" scene from SATC was like holding a mirror to your shoe-obsessed self, why not take matters into your own hands (or rather, onto your own feet) and score some serious soles this Saturday?
Decades is hosting its bi-annual shoe event, and while the sale slogan is "Keep Calm and Louboutin," it's safe to say every customer will be channeling their inner Xena. With prices starting at $150, these babies are going to go fast. Plus, this being Decades and all, you can also peruse the celeb-appreciated collection of vintage clothes and accessories right after you score some Diors or Pradas.
So, take deep breaths and snag yourself some fancy footwear — hey, you need something fresh to go with your V-Day frock, right?
When: Saturday, February 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Decades, 8214 Melrose Avenue (at Harper Avenue); 323-655-1960.
Photo: Via Decades
