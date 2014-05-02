Founder, CEO, and chemical engineer Julie Sygiel seized upon a gap in the market and developed the silky-soft, patent-pending fabric behind each pair of Dear Kates. Lined with a built-in, breathable lining, the skivvies will keep you from sweating through your yoga pants...again. (They’ll also help prevent other embarrassing mishaps.) To put these underthings to the test, six hardcore athletes tried 'em out — in action. Once you see the results ahead, we guarantee you'll want to take them for a test run, too.