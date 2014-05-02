We think of our underwear as a second skin — something that covers us 24/7. And, we like it to keep us looking (and feeling) our best. Thankfully, Dear Kate shares the same mindset. The revolutionary undergarment brand — which got its start designing period panties — is changing the way we think about functional intimates with the introduction of its new sportswear line.
Founder, CEO, and chemical engineer Julie Sygiel seized upon a gap in the market and developed the silky-soft, patent-pending fabric behind each pair of Dear Kates. Lined with a built-in, breathable lining, the skivvies will keep you from sweating through your yoga pants...again. (They’ll also help prevent other embarrassing mishaps.) To put these underthings to the test, six hardcore athletes tried 'em out — in action. Once you see the results ahead, we guarantee you'll want to take them for a test run, too.
Photo: Courtesy of Dear Kate.