5 Pro-Approved Nail Colors Perfect For Sweater Weather

A harsh reality is starting to set in: It's no longer hot enough for sipping fróse on outdoor rooftops in our favorite breezy dresses or denim shorts. Fall is knocking, so our vibe for the next few months is the warmer and cozier, the better. Same goes for our beauty routine — especially our nails.
The splashy neons and soft pastels we've taken to the beach this summer are being phased out by warm, vampy shades, but we aren't complaining. There's something undeniably chic about pairing the perfect burgundy, cinnamon brown, or army green polish with a hot cup of spiked cider and your favorite oversized sweater. It's the finishing touch on any autumnal beauty look.
Of course, the pros are already embracing fall-friendly shades, so we asked them for their favorite dark nail polish shades to get you in the spirit. Check them all out, ahead.
