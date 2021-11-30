12 Cyber Week Sales You Still Have Time To Shop

This year's Cyber Week is the holiday gift that keeps on giving. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but it isn't too late to score major discounts on Refinery29's favorite reader-approved retailers. Luckily for us, bedding brand Brooklinen and fashion giant Nordstrom have extended their Cyber Monday sales an extra day, and some other stores — like J. Crew and Abercrombie — are celebrating Cyber Week well into December. In other words, if Thanksgiving wore you out last weekend or you forgot to grab an essential holiday gift (or if, like us, you're just not ready to say goodbye to the thriftiest time of the year), you've still got time to save big on vibrators, cordless vacuums, comfy sweaters, bedding, and more. Here are some of the best Cyber Week sales that are still plugging along, from Dyson to West Elm.
Cyber Monday Tech Deals Still Going On
Until December 4, enjoy discounts including $100 off the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ or the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute. No promo code needed.
Until December 5, Dell's laptops and monitors are hundreds of dollars off — no promo code necessary.
For a limited time only, Therabody's expert massager Theraguns are cheaper than ever. Take $200 off the Theragun Pro, or $100 off the Theragun Elite.
Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Still Going On
You've got until December 9 to shop Abercrombie's Cyber Week deals. Take 25% off select styles and 15% off all jeans. Plus, enjoy free shipping with all orders over $75.
Shop discounted Kate Spade, UGG, and more until Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on November 30.
With the code FESTIVE, take 40% off the coziest sweaters, coats, and more that J. Crew has to offer, valid through December 6.
Cyber Monday Sex & Wellness Deals Still Going On
For a limited time only, sex toy superseller Ella Paradis is letting you take up to 85% off all sex toys, massagers, and vibes. Just use the code CYBER at checkout.
Until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, take up to 50% off LELO's chic vibrators and toys (and save hundreds on bundles!).
In honor of Cyber Week, take 30% off everything on Unbound's site. The discount will be applied at checkout.
Cyber Monday Home & Decor Deals Still Going On
Brooklinen's 20% off sale is still ongoing, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30. Enjoy discounted sheets, loungewear, and cozy everything.
Until the end of November 30, West Elm's bestselling, ready-to-ship furniture is up to 70% off. Plus, take an extra 25% off all clearance items with the promo code EXTRA25.
You've got until 9 a.m. EST on December 1 to take advantage of Wayfair's many, many Cyber Week deals, including up to 70% off bedding, 55% off kitchen goods, and more.
