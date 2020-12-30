The Popular Sweater Trend Taking Layers To Strange (Or Stylish?) Levels

Throughout history, the scant upper-body garment covering the neck and arm region has taken on many forms and nomenclatures. In the early 20th century, designers like Schiaparelli and Balenciaga created romantic bolero jackets inspired by the shrunken chaquetilla jacket worn in traditional bullfighting. Almost a century later, the micro-top evolved into a Y2K style mainstay: the shrug, worn by countless style-minded teens to proms and bat mitzvahs throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. Now, a new iteration of the partial garment has arrived on the scene: the dramatically cut-out-and-cropped-up sweater.