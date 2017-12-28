5 Non-Basic Ways To Wear Sequins This New Year's Eve

If you do choose to participate in sequin-mania this December 31, all we ask is that you do so responsibly. Because, in our opinion, sequins are like the foods at the top of the pyramid: One should enjoy them sparingly, otherwise they might get sick. In layman's terms: wearing sequins is all about the mix, and one shiny piece can look perfect when worn with a simple T-shirt, casual sneakers, or even a cashmere sweater.