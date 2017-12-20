When you hear "party dressing," what comes to mind? A body-con minidress? Sky-high heels? Maybe something sparkly? While LBDs, fancy footwear, and anything that resembles a disco ball will always be at the top of the party-wear charts, we’ve noticed a shift in how people are putting together their lewks this holiday season. It’s as if anything goes, which, if we’re being honest, is exactly how it should be.
For the late-teen and early-twentysomething set, this "do you" approach holds especially true. Crash any of their after-hours hangs (or just simply scroll your Instagram feed), and you’ll see that this generation is trading in those overplayed party getups for off-kilter mashups that are fresh, creative, and comfortable — and yet, still amped up enough to stand out on any dance floor.
So what’s their secret to getting this ever-elusive formula just right? To show us how it’s done, we tapped Sabrina Fuentes, Ella Moore, and Eva Kaufman — the trio behind NYC-based band Pretty Sick — who turned to PUMA Fenty by Rihanna’s latest collection (think: varsity-inspired knits, velour track pants, and platform boots) to create party-ready looks that are as relaxed and cool as they are. Watch the video above to see how they pull together their killer on-stage ensembles, and then scroll down to get the scoop on every last detail.
Though sequins might be the oldest trick in the party playbook, they feel modern (and are super fun to wear) when paired with low-key, dressed-down pieces. Here, Sabrina, the girl band's next-level bassist and vocalist, gives her slightly flared glittery pants the chill treatment with a cropped polo top and tread-sole sneaker boots.
Knits aren't typically top-of-mind when it comes to dressing up, but they should be. As Eva — Pretty Sick's mega-talented drummer — proves, when styled with dramatic, fancy-feeling silhouettes like a sparkly tulle skirt, a slouchy sweater reads sleek, as opposed to sloppy. Pass on bare legs (it's too cold for that, TBH) with jeans layered underneath.
What's better than wearing your comfiest track pants to the club? Pretty much nothing. To bring the athleisure staple into a party look, take a cue from Ella — guitarist and vocalist extraordinaire — and try them with a jazzed-up top (don't forget to Kirakira+ it, because, obviously), a fuzzy pink jacket, and two-tone boots that are quite literally ready for whatever.
