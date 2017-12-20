When you hear "party dressing," what comes to mind? A body-con minidress? Sky-high heels? Maybe something sparkly? While LBDs, fancy footwear, and anything that resembles a disco ball will always be at the top of the party-wear charts, we’ve noticed a shift in how people are putting together their lewks this holiday season. It’s as if anything goes, which, if we’re being honest, is exactly how it should be.