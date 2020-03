We’re Fully Embracing The Pajama Phase Of WFH Attire

When asked what item we wear the most, we rarely realize that even more than our floral spring dresses and relaxed denim, the real answer is probably our pajamas — especially considering so many of us are restricted to the indoors at the moment. And when we're already in something that often (every night, lazy Sundays, and so on), it may be time to start giving it the attention it deserves. In plain speak: Ditch the worn-out college tee and ramp up your pajama selection with a matching sweatsuit , a slinky robe , even an unexpected motif or two.