We’re Fully Embracing The Pajama Phase Of WFH Attire

When asked what item we wear the most, we rarely realize that even more than our floral spring dresses and relaxed denim, the real answer is probably our pajamas — especially considering so many of us are restricted to the indoors at the moment. And when we're already in something that often (every night, lazy Sundays, and so on), it may be time to start giving it the attention it deserves. In plain speak: Ditch the worn-out college tee and ramp up your pajama selection with a matching sweatsuit, a slinky robe, even an unexpected motif or two.
We're debunking the idea that "staying in" is synonymous with "dressing down," which means replacing those stretched-out elastic bottoms with super-soft silk pants, oversized button-ups, and beyond. Home hang-out time is the perfect excuse to dress for yourself, so we've found over 20, dare we say sophisticated, pajamas to wear on and off of your couch. These styles and sets are equal parts cozy and flattering — so much so you'll have a hard time convincing yourself to take them off.
