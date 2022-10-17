Make Room In Your Fall Wardrobe For These 18 Denim Dresses

For all of the comfort and ease denim offers, we'll be the first to admit that jean dresses can feel pretty blah. A quick shopping search shows the same mini skirt apron style with little to no variation. Thankfully, designers are mastering the art of retooling the fabric and turning denim dresses into a fashionable piece you'll want to wear over and over again.
If you live for a long-sleeve, utilitarian style dress, you're in luck; and if a midi wrap is more your speed, 7 For All Mankind has one that has us gushing over how designers can now bend a yard of denim to fit their will. Plus, the styling capabilities are endless with these structured or soft pieces. For instance, a cute cardigan sweater perched over your shoulders on a sleeveless mini or a button-up denim shirt dress paired with knee-high boots. The list goes on, but one thing is for a denim dress is a must-have item.
So hurry and find the one designed for you. Don't you think it's time to give your fall dresses a refresher? Ahead, 18 denim dresses that prove just how versatile and adorable the design is for fall 'fits.
