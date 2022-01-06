These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

The Tie-Dye Set

We're in a pandemic winter, which is why it's the best season to bust out these summer-evoking tie-dye masks.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,963 ratings on Amazon.com

What They're Saying: "I only wear KN95s when I travel. I like the way the masks lay flat against your face to create a good seal but the 'pocket' in the front provides plenty of space to breathe. The metal for the bridge of your nose is very pliable to allow a secure and comfortable fit. That makes this my favorite mask when I am wearing my glasses as I don't get any fogging! As long as we need to be wearing masks, we might as well have a little fun with the design so the tie dyes bring a little joy to the world." -coco puff, Amazon.com reviewer