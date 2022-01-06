These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, health officials say it's time to upgrade your reusable cloth masks for disposable N95 or KN95 masks instead — which, of course, isn't as environmentally friendly but will offer better protection for you and others around you.
Personally speaking, I quite like the KN95 mask even though I was initially put off by the beak-ish silhouette. Once you've tried KN95s, it's harder to go back to cloth masks (which always get damp for some reason) or back to medical masks (which touches too much of the face). Whereas other masks wrap across your face, KN95s feel like a soft cone that's gently cupping your face‚ which makes wearing lipsticks or lip balms a whole lot easier. Plus, as a glasses-wearer, KN95s are the best option for non-fogged lenses.
Why are KN95 masks better?
While we acknowledge the variety of disposable face masks out there — medical masks, N95 respirators, KN95 masks, ear-loop masks, and around-the-head masks — for the purposes of this guide, we're focusing on KN95s because, as the Wall Street Journal reported, "KN95 masks have a filter layer made of polypropylene, which is a type of plastic, they are effective at trapping small particles." And, in case you didn't know before, you do now: The "95" in N95 and KN95 stands for the 95% of particles that these masks can filter.
Plus, the ear loops on KN95s allow for easy on-and-off wear and with their beak-like structure, they're surprisingly breathable and for taming any dreaded "maskne" since these don't touch the face as much as medical masks do.
How should KN95 masks fit?
According to the CDC, the mask should fit snug, but not overly tight, on the face. KN95s should be large enough to fully cover your nose and mouth (in other words, please don't wear a children's mask) and any gaps or openings along the top and sides should be sealed to prevent any air leakage. KN95s are also designed with metal nose wires that you can adjust to your face.
How can I tell if my KN95 mask is legit?
With such high demands for KN95s, the market is now flooded with counterfeits. So, how do you spot fakes? The most important thing is to look for the NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) stamp of approval on the packaging, especially if you're a person who frequents higher-risk and more congested areas, like hospitals or schools. But, if you're a person who already social distances day-to-day, perhaps the most courteous thing you can do is properly mask up when coming in contact with others, whether or not your mask is NIOSH-certified. While we've tried to vet the efficiency of KN95 masks based on customer reviews, we further encourage you to research your purchases as well.
Where can I find cute and colorful KN95 masks?
Glad you asked. Pandemic life can be such a drag, but your protective masks don't have to be! Here are some of the best printed, colorful, and chicest KN95 mask options we've found.
The Variety Show
With your option of five colors, these 5-ply masks will allow you to mix-and-match your mask to whatever outfit you've got on.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 4,738 ratings on Amazon.com
What They're Saying: "I can breathe, Im not eating the mask and most important to me is I can finally put my glasses back on after a year of walking blind!" -Anklebiter, Amazon.com reviewer
The Camo Crew
Make no mistake — these camouflage-print face masks are designed to be seen.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 336 ratings on Amazon.com
What They're Saying: "Great masks. Love they are individually packed. They are comfy & good quality especially since we have to wear them long hours while at work." -Crystal Rae, Amazon.com reviewer
The Tie-Dye Set
We're in a pandemic winter, which is why it's the best season to bust out these summer-evoking tie-dye masks.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,963 ratings on Amazon.com
What They're Saying: "I only wear KN95s when I travel. I like the way the masks lay flat against your face to create a good seal but the 'pocket' in the front provides plenty of space to breathe. The metal for the bridge of your nose is very pliable to allow a secure and comfortable fit. That makes this my favorite mask when I am wearing my glasses as I don't get any fogging! As long as we need to be wearing masks, we might as well have a little fun with the design so the tie dyes bring a little joy to the world." -coco puff, Amazon.com reviewer
The Celestial Trio
If you're like us and tired of this world we're living in, perhaps these galaxy-themed face masks will transport you (in some small way).
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 116 ratings on Amazon.com
What They're Saying: "Work in the healthcare field and wanted something different for my required mask wearing. These are very comfortable and fit my face good. They are smaller than other KN95’s that I have been required to wear. Will be buying these ago!" -martha cheek, Amazon.com reviewer
The Plaid Pack
Truth be told, Maskc has become a celebrity favorite and the brand's KN95s always sell out (like the one pictured above). But, we still include these on our list because Maskc frequently restocks — though, we recommend getting yourself on the waitlist or newsletter so you don't miss out. You can also shop the rest of the Maskc lineup here.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 59 reviews on Shopmaskc.com
What They're Saying: "I work at a school and with the surge of omicron it is suggested that we wear kn95 masks. Maskc is the only brand of kn95s I can wear and especially over a whole day." -Lili H., Shopmaskc.com reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.