Wait, it's fall already?? While we're not willing to relegate our short shorts and flirty skirts to the back of the closet just yet, we are ready to start shopping for the season's essentials. Jeans, tees, and toppers — oh my! Knowing you stylish gals would agree, we've teamed up with Current/Elliott to give one lucky reader $2,000 to shop at the label's new e-commerce store. We'll give you a minute to let that sink in.