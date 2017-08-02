I'm not sure who came up with the theory that long curls equate to easy, carefree hair — but they were sadly mistaken. Curly girls and guys of all lengths and types know that special attention must be paid to our ringlets — especially when growth is the goal. They need moisture. They need trims. They need treatments. They need a whole lot of conditioner. And sure, it might take a while, but the length eventually does follow.
If you're growing out your hair and yearning for some inspiration — or, if you're already rocking waist-length waves (damn you) — check out our refresher on the simple styles anyone can do, ahead.