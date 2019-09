Which Curly Hair-Cutting Method Is Right For You?

The stylists at the Devachan salons are fond of this technique. The company employs what it's coined the DevaCut. The client comes in with air-dried, conditioned hair (with no styling products in it), and the stylist goes to town. The main reasoning here is: We wear our hair dry, so why wouldn't we cut it that way too?"If you cut [curly hair] where it lives, you’re going to be guaranteed better positioning. Because right now, with the hair being dry, it’s in its resting place," explains Lorraine Massey, founder of the DevaCurl method shown in the below video. "I’m merely responding to her hair; I’m not imposing." Judy Rabinowitz , senior stylist at Devachan NYC, agrees and adds that the salon caters the cut to the curl type. Because, again, no two coily heads are alike. "You give the cut depending on the spring factor... If the hair was very curly or coily, it would spring a lot so you would take less hair off," she explains. "The curly girls are typically afraid to have their hair cut because, number one, it does shrink up so much. And, number two, because oftentimes it seems like it's taking so long to grow." Cutting the hair dry addresses this concern, since it allows the stylist to better gauge how much hair should be taken off.The process involves cutting curls one (at most three) at a time. While this might seem tedious, it's more than necessary, says Rabinowitz. "[The DevaCut method] is very meticulous because...rarely is the curl pattern consistent throughout their entire head. So we cut with very minimal tension, and we allow the curl to have a life of its own and try not to manipulate it out of what it wants to do naturally," she says. "Some clients wonder whether we can see the real curl pattern because it's scrunched up, but we can. A trained eye can really see what's happening, what type of curl you have, even if it's a little bit frizzy."Rabinowitz notes that, with other methods, curly customers often complain that their cuts are too short or uneven. "The hair stretches when it's wet — it becomes even more elastic — so it's going to pop up way more than anticipated," she explains. "There's a much greater read [with the DevaCut method], and you pretty much can tell, as a stylist, where the hair is going to fall and how much you're taking off without shrinkage or stretching it too much."