12 Small-But-Mighty Businesses To Watch At CultureCon 2021

What started as a casual social gathering among friends inside a Harlem apartment has blossomed into an immensely influential networking event for upcoming creatives of color. CultureCon 's annual conference first kicked off in 2016 after a creative activist by the name of Imani Ellis nurtured this shared sense of small community by founding an agency called The Creative Collective NYC . Both CultureCon and Ellis's established initiative serves to uplift multicultural communities through educational workshops and star-studded speaker events that open up space for Black and Brown brands to flourish.