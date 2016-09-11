The Non-Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag That's Selling Fast

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Though it's definitely impressive Mansur Gavriel has become synonymous with any mention of the bucket bag, we're excited to learn that there's a new top-dog option in town...and it's by 2-year-old Los Angeles-based brand Cuero & Mor. We already know that the classic bucket will never go out of style, and its practicality (you can usually fit your umbrella, makeup bag, water bottle, and beyond) is almost as praise-worthy as its photogenic shape.
But, there are a few differentiators between this sure-to-sell-out bucket and your usual Mansur. First: This one actually closes with a zip, as opposed to a drawstring pull. And, most importantly, this one isn't nearly as played out as the option we've been seeing everywhere for years on end. The only caveat? While we wish we could tell you this one's way more affordable than the Mansur, it's actually a significant investment at $675. Still, coming from someone who owns one, this feels like an okay price to pay for a long-lasting leather bag that won't ever go out of style. (Whatever an "investment" is to you, you're better off making it for a streamlined bag than an overly embellished, overly trendy option that won't last more than two seasons style-wise.)
With all this in mind, we're placing our bets on this bucket style being the next big thing, which explains why Cuero & Mor just came out with some fresh colorways for its latest collection. Click on to be the early adopters of this chic leather number — and shop similar options on the market — before it really blows up.
