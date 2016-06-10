Skip navigation!
Sex
Craigslist Will Help You Relieve Election Stress Through BDSM
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
I Found 4 Roosters To Help Scott Disick Break His Kardashian Curse
Morgan Baila
Jun 10, 2016
Sex & Relationships
Singles Are Looking For Winter Storm Jonas Companions On Craigslist
Sara Coughlin
Jan 22, 2016
Sex
This Might Be The Most Beautiful Missed Connection Ever
Sara Murphy
Oct 3, 2015
Home
This Is What It Looks Like To Move To Europe For Love
Shirley Erskine-Schreyer is a busy woman. With two daughters — Michaela, 19, and Bella, 17 months — and a new business about to launch, she and her
by
Sean Santiago
Sex
How Craigslist Dating Gave Me The Confidence To Date Offline
From the Nerve Classics archive. By Rose Mailer After almost two years of abstinence, I posted a new Craigslist ad this week. The ad was for a new
by
Nerve
New York
Everyone's Using The Blizzard As An Excuse To Hook Up
"Is everyone gearing up their Tinder profiles to find the perfect blizzard bae?" journalist Shane Ferro asked on Twitter today. Apparently, the answer is
by
Laura Barcella
Sex & Relationships
A Craigslist Voyeur-For-Hire Talks Shop
By Lizzie Plaugic What first gave you the idea to do voyeur sessions? I answered an ad on Craigslist. A gay man posted an ad asking for somebody to
by
Nerve
Entertainment
The BEST Missed Connections On Craigslist Right Now
Craigslist's Missed Connections has always been a black hole we gladly throw ourselves in. A pit of hope and desperation, romance and creepiness, it
by
Alison Ives
New York
The Best Roommates On Craigslist
If you watch enough Lifetime movies, you'll probably never go to Craigslist in search of a roommate. Once you wade through a listing's generic promises
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Chicago
Chicago's Best Missed Connections: Summer Edition
Between The Fault In Our Stars and the Blackhawks not making it to playoffs, we've had more than one reason to feel a bit blue lately. But something that
by
Rebecca Taras
New York
The Sweetest Missed Connections On Craigslist
The subway is full of close encounters of many kinds. Sometimes, you're standing under someone's armpit. Sometimes, you lock eyes with someone you don't
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Home
How To Conquer Craigslist
Craigslist is the best. But, also the worst. You fall in love with a great chair, go all the way to a stranger's house in far-off neighborhood, and it's
by
Chloe Daley
Pop Culture
This Craigslist Ad Is The Most Beautiful & Bro Thing, Ever
Are you looking for a summer job? Are you also a total bro? Well, you can stop your search, because some guy in Tribeca wants to hire you to be the
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Chicago
8 Chicago Craigslist Missed Connections
While love works in mysterious ways, it can also be as simple as bumping into Mr. or Ms. Right on the elevator. However you choose to find romance in this
by
Rebecca Taras
New York
The Best Missed-Connection Story, Ever
Couples meet on the subway more often than you'd think. And, why not? New Yorkers of all walks of life use the transit system every day, and there are
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Curated Craigslist NYC, For Your Inner Bargain-Hunting Design Snob
We, New Yorkers, simply don't have the time to scroll through the thousands upon thousands of Craigslist entries advertising slightly worn credenzas,
by
Gabriel Bell
Music
S.F. Gals Search For Bro-chella Boyfriends Via Craigslist
Forget Tinder — turns out, good ol’ Craigslist is where it’s at when hunting for a music-loving partner. At least, that’s what a twosome of
by
Jessica Velez
Sex & Relationships
A Missed Connection, But Not For Long
If you've never trolled the Missed Connections section of Craigslist, then you should probably start now. It's fascinating to see how many submissions
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Home
Found: World's Worst Roommates
We all harbor eccentricities, especially when it comes to how we conduct ourselves in the privacy of our own homes. Some of us need to leave every light
by
Seija Rankin
Tinseltown
9 White Elephant Gifts, Courtesy Of Chicago Craigslist
Even though White Elephant presents aren't quite real gifts, they sure do have the power to put a smile across someone's face. So, since this is the
by
Rebecca Taras
San Francisco
This Has Got To Be The Craziest Craigslist Ad Ever
So, you know a few weeks back when we thought this graphic-designed roommate casting was the wackiest S.F. Craigslist ad we’d ever laid eyes upon?
by
Angela Tafoya
New York
Found! 10 Potential Roomies For Rihanna
Rihanna, we are so sorry. We've just been the worst friends today. We got so excited at the prospect of your moving to the Big Apple that we plum forgot
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
New Life Plan: Quit Your Job; Water Plants For Free
Unpaid internships have been a subject of much contention, exploitation, and lawsuits — especially in the fashion industry. While we're not ones to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Politics
The Ad-Free September Issue Of
Vogue
Calls For Many, Man...
Towards the end of September, our backs started to kill us. Of course, we really should have known what we were getting ourselves into the moment we
by
Hayden Manders
San Francisco
Behold The Most Creative Craigslist Roommate Ad Ever
Sure, we all know how much of a struggle apartment hunting in S.F. can be. Between the larger-than-life open-house lines, rip-your-hair-out competitive
by
Angela Tafoya
Politics
This Woman Just Owned Her Harasser On Craigslist
Just when you thought it was safe to sexually harass a woman and get away with it, along came a little thing we like to call the Internet. The latest
by
Matthew Zuras
Entertainment
17 Crazy Personal Ads From D.C. Craigslist
In the early days of Craigslist, perusing the Missed Connections section was something you did for laughs with your BFFs (while secretly hoping to come
by
Holly E. Thomas
New York
Would You Pay This Much To Go To A Vera Wang Show?
It's well known that you can buy almost anything on Craigslist: drunk clowns, doggy diapers, an autographed copy of Plato's Republic... you name it. So
by
Libby Banks
Los Angeles
Is This The Worst Craigslist Ad EVER?
Sure, no matter the city you live in, being single boasts a handful of annoyances. But, there's something about being single in L.A. that feels, um,
by
Ali Hoffman
Local News
34 Bizarro Craigslist Ads To Read NOW
UPDATE: Craigslist doesn't sleep, so why should we? Ahead, the old, the new, the weird. You know that porcelain clown your aunt Mildred gave you for your
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
