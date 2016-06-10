I Found 4 Roosters To Help Scott Disick Break His Kardashian Curse

Scott Disick is in a rut. He's not with Kourtney Kardashian at the moment. And he isn't really doing much other than failing at Instagram posts, and promoting the nightclub circuit.



But why is he in a rut? He might have finally found the answer.



In a clip from this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Disick visits a psychic with Kendall Jenner. The psychic, using tarot cards, explains Disick's current life situation (which sounds bleak.)



The middle card is the devil card, she says, which means that he has had a lot of life obstacles. She also tells him: "I would probably say you do have a curse."



But she also offers up a solution. She says that, based on the cards, he could dispel the curse by offering up one living rooster. She tells him to set the rooster free and "it will set you free as you set him free." She also tells him he has to wear all white during the ritual.



