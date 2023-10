Courteney Cox On Not Saving Her ’90s Wardrobe: “My Daughter Is So Mad”

In the morning, when my skin is clean, I use a wet washrag. Then I put on the Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum ; I love it. Then I sit under a red light, a Lightstim Pro Panel . I invested in the real deal, like the ones you see in the facial offices. I lay there for 25 minutes. I don't meditate, but it's kind of a time where I can think of nothing as much as I can because I'm such a busybody in my head. Then I get up and do my day. I think my skin has gotten so much better since I started doing that.