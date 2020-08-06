21 Airy Cotton Jumpsuits To Float Through A Heatwave In

When it comes to buoyant clothing, few things rival a jumpsuit. Not only does the garment’s very name defy gravity (it's a coverall with airborne properties!) but its wearability couldn’t be less encumbering. There’s a jumpsuit for every occasion, too: from the formal white varieties that are perfect for Zoom-weddings to the more casual pillowy renditions that are a tiptoe away from pajamas. But, all styles aside, the common thread we care for most in our jumpsuit selection is breathability — and the only fabric we want touching our skin this summer is cotton.
Whether you’re in the market for a workwear-inspired boilersuit, a crisp and elegant palazzo-pant iteration, or a one-and-done piece with meringue-level puff sleeves, there’s a cotton-made jumpsuit option for you in the assortment ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.