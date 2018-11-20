9 Cool-Toned Beauty Products That'll Warm You Up This Fall

Though the weather forecast predicts chilly temperatures this season, our makeup routines are typically on the warmer side. Our #FOTD usually consists of golden shadow, Champagne-colored highlighter, and lots of vampy lipstick. But as we’ve started perusing the shelves at some of our favorite stores for fall makeup, we've realized that cool-toned colors are having a moment — and we're not mad at it.
Many brands have pivoted away from the warm and fuzzy colors synonymous with autumn — rich browns, dimensional golds, vibrant reds — and launched brand new goods that give us icy vibes instead. Silver highlighter has emerged (we’re looking at you, Rihanna), along with a selection of eyeshadow palettes and shimmer toppers that remind us of frosty makeup from our childhood, but all grown up.
We've rounded up some of our favorite cool finds from the beauty aisle, because everything that glitters does not have to be gold.
