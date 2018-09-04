Makeup expires: this, we know. But that doesn't mean we can't live in denial of it, because facing the facts would require us to toss our favorite mascaras, lipsticks, bronzers, and foundations before we're fully ready to part with them, and shell out even more money to replace them all with newer — albeit safer and cleaner — products.
But replacing your aged summer (or winter, or spring, or last summer...) makeup with new products for fall doesn't have to put you at risk of falling short on rent. There is a solution, and it goes by the name of Target.
Ever since the retailer has expanded its beauty shelves, the store we turn to for everything (hello, Halloween decor — it's not too early for you, is it?) now has us covered on the makeup front, too, especially when it comes to fall supplies. And this week, you'll find new launches from L'Oréal, Pacifica, Nyx, and more. Major bonus: Not one thing is over $15.
Ready to restock your makeup bag with all new everything? Click ahead to check out the best new makeup products to hit Target for fall.