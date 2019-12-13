No matter who this cool guy is, his mile-high standards and sixth sense for gear makes him impossible to shop for. But don’t worry — if you’re determined to defy the odds and knock it out of the park with his gift this year, you’ve come to the right place. We observed some of the coolest guys in our own lives to determine which gifts have the greatest wow potential for their highly exacting tastes. With items that range from a $10 true crime novel to a super-rare bottle of whiskey that tops out at $300, everything on this list should pass muster with your guy.