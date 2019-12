This holiday season, you’ll be shopping for a lot of people from different parts of your life, and they all have their own special needs. Maybe it’s your sister who made it super clear that she liked your last purchase ; or your new boss who has enviably sophisticated taste . No matter the challenging individual in question, the greatest head-scratcher of them all has got to be The Dude. This dude is not necessarily your partner, but he is, without a doubt, the “cool guy” in your life — the one who seems to be on the next thing before everyone else is.