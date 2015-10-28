16 Unconventional Pairs Of Earrings To Rock This Season

Earrings — from the most subtle bling to the boldest of embellishments — can elevate an outfit in unexpected ways. Regardless of your personal style, selecting different ear candy can take your look to new levels (from the seemingly effortless to quite fanciful) in a pinch.
This season, earrings are out decorating lobes in full force. From tiny singles to mismatched pairs, chained studs to personalized gemstones, cuffs and more, there are trends for even the most casual accessorizer to try. Remember: Sometimes less is more, and you don't need to opt for an oversized, dangling pair in order to integrate earrings into your everyday look.
Ahead, you'll find 16 of the coolest earrings you'll want to add to your collection ASAP. Feast your ears on these jewels — we bet you won't want to take them off.
This season, earrings are out decorating lobes in full force. From tiny singles to mismatched pairs, chained studs to personalized gemstones, cuffs and more, there are trends for even the most casual accessorizer to try. Remember: Sometimes less is more, and you don't need to opt for an oversized, dangling pair in order to integrate earrings into your everyday look.
Ahead, you'll find 16 of the coolest earrings you'll want to add to your collection ASAP. Feast your ears on these jewels — we bet you won't want to take them off.