The Condom Broke — Now What?

Read up on all things condoms to make sure that the break wasn’t the result of user error, such as storing them somewhere too hot, like a car’s glove compartment. If this happens frequently to you, you may be opening the contraceptives incorrectly — or if you’re wearing them, you may have the wrong size. If you haven’t been using lube , adding a drop of water- or silicone-based lube to the inside of the condom and more to the outside can reduce the risk of breakage. Plus, it can make sex feel more pleasurable, too.