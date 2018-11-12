How To Break In Your Brand-New Strap-On

So you just bought a strap-on. Congrats! Whether you're a queer woman, a straight man, a non-binary person, or anyone else, strap-ons can make your sex life extra fun. You can use them for anal sex, vaginal sex, blow jobs, hand jobs, and even masturbation. But before you get to the fun, you have to get used to your new strap-on, or "break it in."
If you're not used to having an appendage (or an extra appendage) hanging from your pelvis, wearing a strap-on can feel awkward and weird. Plus, learning how to thrust during sex could mean learning how to use a set of muscles that you never knew were there. So it'll take some time to feel at one with your strap-on.