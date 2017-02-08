Story from Makeup

There’s A Good Explanation For The Condoms On These Makeup Sponges

Suzannah Weiss
Condoms aren't just for safe sex anymore. They're also for smoother, cleaner makeup application. At least that's what a few beauty vloggers are proposing, Cosmopolitan reports. Laila Tahri takes credit for inventing the condom-wrapped-beauty-blender technique, and she's got it down to a science. This use of condoms differs from the typical one in one important way: Instead of adding lube, you've got to wash away any that's there. Then, it's pretty much the same. You stick it in the rubber and go to town. The foundation supposedly glides over your skin more easily this way, and you won't have to worry about your beauty blender absorbing it.
Advertisement

APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. ??Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials

A video posted by LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) on

Itzayana Lizbeth, another Vlogger, decided to skip the beauty blender altogether and just fill a condom with lotion. It provided the precision to get the job done — at least better than a water-filled balloon.
Apparently, we've been wasting our money on makeup sponges when we've already got rubbers laying around. The Internet is skeptical of this trend, though.
But some people saw it coming all along.
Advertisement

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series