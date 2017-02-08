APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. ??Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials
Every day the Instagram explore page reminds me that god is dead and nothing means anything. Yes. This is a beauty blender in a condom. pic.twitter.com/4zQgBJVQHK— girl75 (@di_m_ex) February 7, 2017
I just saw a girl PUT A CONDOM OVER A BEAUTY BLENDER AND USED IT? TO BLEND!!?? I am so done with the makeup community y'all are on your own— Natalie Torosian (@NatalieTorosian) February 7, 2017
i'm tired. literally. physically. emotionally. mentally. tired of y'all. pic.twitter.com/AwEQraJKON— kathy (@godlykuthy) February 6, 2017
just saw a video of someone putting on mango foundation with a beauty blender that's inside a condom pic.twitter.com/wjsSO3u226— Makeup Bunny (@MUtokki) February 6, 2017
I just watched a video where a girl put a condom over a beauty blender and used it to apply her makeup and I'm officially done with 2017— Jess (@JessicaM__) February 6, 2017
convinced he doesn't know what a beauty blender or a condom is and he just tried to be cool pic.twitter.com/JUFKWPsHNT— Laura (@laura_llawrence) January 26, 2017