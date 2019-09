Condoms aren't just for safe sex anymore. They're also for smoother, cleaner makeup application. At least that's what a few beauty vloggers are proposing, Cosmopolitan reports. Laila Tahri takes credit for inventing the condom-wrapped-beauty-blender technique, and she's got it down to a science. This use of condoms differs from the typical one in one important way: Instead of adding lube, you've got to wash away any that's there. Then, it's pretty much the same. You stick it in the rubber and go to town. The foundation supposedly glides over your skin more easily this way, and you won't have to worry about your beauty blender absorbing it.