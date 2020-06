14 Cotton Bras For The Coolest Summer Comfort

The possibility of another sweltering summer is looming — meaning it’s time to put the sweats away, take our ACs out of storage , and reassess our undergarments. While bras can often be a source of shopping delight (The shapes! The colors! The lace!), sweaty summer intimates can dampen the passion of the biggest lingerie enthusiasts among us. Which is exactly why we’re opting for a fabric that’s going to help keep us as cool as possible , while also absorbing any excess chest sweat: cotton.