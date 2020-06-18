14 Cotton Bras For The Coolest Summer Comfort

The possibility of another sweltering summer is looming — meaning it’s time to put the sweats away, take our ACs out of storage, and reassess our undergarments. While bras can often be a source of shopping delight (The shapes! The colors! The lace!), sweaty summer intimates can dampen the passion of the biggest lingerie enthusiasts among us. Which is exactly why we’re opting for a fabric that’s going to help keep us as cool as possible, while also absorbing any excess chest sweat: cotton.
Cotton is our summertime-bra bestie: it’s a light, breathable, and all-natural material that supports our boobs without suffocating them. To help us prepare for the hot and sticky season ahead, we scoured the internet for rave reviews on the coolest cotton bras around. Click through to see the ones that reign sweat-free supreme.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.