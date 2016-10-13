30 Super-Cozy Items You Can Still Wear In Public

Think about the most comfortable items you own — your perfectly worn-in college sweatshirt that you refuse to get rid of, the sweatpants from your ex that are softer than any you've found since, and those plush slippers your aunt gave you for Christmas but you wouldn't actually be caught dead wearing outside of your apartment. You'll quickly realize that most of the pieces you love to cozy up in aren't the most presentable. And since the last thing you want to hear is that low-key-shady, "You look...comfortable" comment from an acquaintance, it's time to find pieces that are made for lounging, but raise no eyebrows when worn in public.



Since it's officially the time of year when you want to be layering up in super-soft (but also warm) pieces, we've rounded up 30 classic knits, fun socks, blanket scarves, and so much more that are practical, but still on-trend. Click on to shop these snuggle-worthy picks. Then, just try not to doze off at your desk.