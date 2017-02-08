No More Neutrals! Instagram’s Raddest Eye Looks Are Far From Familiar

Ever picked up a bright, bold pigment at your favorite beauty counter and almost bought it, only to change your mind at the last minute to the trusty neutral shade you've bought countless times? Yep, us too. We all have that one cobalt or lavender eyeshadow lingering in the darkest depths of our makeup bag but, truth be told, we've never even bothered opening it, let alone trying it out.
Veering away from earth tones and neutrals can be scary enough when it comes to your wardrobe, let alone your makeup routine. To encourage a little more beauty experimentation for the new year, we've rounded up some of the best colorful eye looks on the 'gram to inspire your approach to eyeshadow.
Ready to step away from your faithful nude palette and pick up a pot of pink or purple? Click ahead for a lesson in being bold.