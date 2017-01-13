11 Ways To Switch Up Your Eyeshadow

Ever picked up a bright, bold pigment at your favourite beauty counter and almost bought it, only to revert at the last minute to the trusty neutral shade you've bought countless times? Yep, us too. We all have that one cobalt or lavender eyeshadow lingering in the darkest depths of our makeup bag but, truth be told, we've never even bothered opening it, let alone road-testing it.
Veering away from earth tones and a neutral palette can be scary enough when it comes to your wardrobe, let alone your makeup routine. So to encourage a little more beauty experimentation for the new year, we've rounded up some of the best colourful eye looks on the 'gram to re-inspire your approach to eyeshadow. Step away from your faithful nude palette and pick up a pot of pink or purple. Click ahead for a lesson in light 'n' bright eyelids...