17 Creative Home Decor Solutions For Temporary Living Spaces

Decorating a temporary living space is just as exciting as it is frustrating. One must take much more caution personalizing a rented bedroom so as to not upset those in charge. So much so that hanging picture frames, painting walls, or lighting candles are often off-limits. In order to successfully transform temporary homes according to regulation and with flair, we need to find craftier decor solutions.
Instead, we subbed out candles for essential oil diffusers, wall-mounted picture frames for macrame Polaroid holders, and included a myriad of space-saving storage ideas — all safe for temporary spaces, and still full of charm. With options from vibrant stick-on wallpaper to elegant collapsible furniture, funky curtains, and other portable dual-purpose goods, making someone else's home our own has never been easier. Prepare to turn your dorm into a home, ahead.
