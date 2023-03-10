More often than not, my advocacy for cold sleeper representation is met with incredulity. But we deserve our day in the sun. (It sounds warm there.) Just as I do not wish hellish nightmares on sweaty sleepers, I simply dream of a world where I, too, can catch sweet, temperate Zzz's. If you also snooze with heated blankets, plush socks, thick pajama sets, and toasty plushies year-round, then welcome to your safe space. Give you and your toes the best sleep of your lives with the help of these 14 hot and heavy cold sleeper products ahead.