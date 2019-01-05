Call It Netchella: Coachella Is Feeling The Netflix Effect

Netflix isn’t just inspiring consumers to cut the cord with traditional cable TV packages — the streaming giant also seems to be making its mark on one of music’s biggest festivals.
Want proof? Look no further than the recently announced 2019 Coachella lineup, which includes the Dylan Minnette-fronted band Wallows as a first-time performer. Minnette stars in the critically acclaimed Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why as Clay, a high school student confronting the issues that led to his longtime crush’s suicide.
Minnette sings and plays rhythm guitar in the indie rock band, accompanied by guitarist and singer Braeden Lemasters and drummer Cole Preston. The trio has played together for years under various band names, but released their first single as Wallows in April 2017, followed by their debut EP, Spring, in April 2018, Teen Vogue reported.
Minnette tweeted about his Coachella booking on Wednesday and later shared his reaction to Ariana Grande’s history-making gig as headliner.
wow this lineup is insane i’m so happy this is the first coachella we get to be a part of— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 3, 2019
honestly it’s kinda ariana grande’s world rn and we’re all just living in it— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 3, 2019
Same, Dylan. Same.
Wallows isn’t the first Netflix-linked musical act to grace Coachella’s stages, though. In 2018, actor KJ Apa — who portrays Archie Andrews on the CW’s Riverdale and stars in the upcoming Netflix-distributed The Last Summer — performed at the festival alongside DJ Kygo. The guitar prodigy released his own debut album, The Third Room, in 2012.
Im so so so proud of kj!! ?❤️ @kj_apa #KJApa #coachella pic.twitter.com/dzqNIRRKWG— Lee ?? (@barchieeeeee) April 21, 2018
At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more Netflix stars make their mark at Coachella. The next logical choice is probably the band Calpurnia, led by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The four-piece band made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in July to perform two songs from their debut EP, Scout.
If Stranger Things’ popularity is any indication, we’re looking forward to seeing Mike Wheeler on the festival circuit soon.
