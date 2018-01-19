The sophomore season of 13 Reasons Why is heading to Netflix, but just what it will entail is still very much a mystery. Season one of the high school-set series was focused entirely on Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a student who died by suicide and left behind 13 tapes explaining her decision to end her life. Narratively, the show told 13 mini-stories within 13 episodes as Dylan Minnette's Clay listened to his deceased crush's voice for the last time — and vowed to get justice for the girl he secretly loved.
It would be easy to think of 13 Reasons Why as a love story between Clay and Hannah, especially considering that, before her death, the two were a classic will-they-won't-they. Yet, 13 Reasons Why was never so simple: Ultimately, Hannah's story became about what people owe one another, and treating every person with dignity.
Now, Minnette is sharing spoilers for season two of 13 Reasons Why, and it seems to reiterate that the show was never truly about Clay and Hannah — or, at least, not just them. In an interview with Seventeen, Minnette explained that the world of 13 Reasons Why would get a little bit wider in season two, and it would no longer be told just from Clay or Hannah's perspective.
"I think that's interesting because in season one, whenever there was a flashback, it was either Hannah or Clay’s flashback and either Clay or Hannah or both were always in it," the actor explained to the outlet. "Now, maybe there will be a flashback they’re not in and you can learn more about something else. I thought that was pretty cool."
He also teased that Clay may find himself attracted to a different girl this time around.
"I can’t say too much, but Skye is still around and in the picture and there’s a chance that her and Clay could be friends or more," Minnette told Seventeen. "That's something you’ll learn pretty quickly when the season starts."
13 Reasons Why has yet to release a trailer or release date for season two, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what could be the engine fueling the second round. Some suspected that Tyler (Devin Druid) was planning a school shooting with his arsenal of weapons and possible hit list — and that he might have his own list of 13 reasons. While it's unclear if that's where the series is going, it actually says a lot about how viewers should watch the show in the first place: The story of Hannah's pain was front and center, but many viewers missed the obvious signs that Tyler was also suffering immensely.
While Hannah's story isn't over, the focus on other students in the second season can only benefit a series that hopes to share stories of sometimes difficult, and often very real teenage experiences.
