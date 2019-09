13 Reasons Why has yet to release a trailer or release date for season two, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what could be the engine fueling the second round. Some suspected that Tyler (Devin Druid) was planning a school shooting with his arsenal of weapons and possible hit list — and that he might have his own list of 13 reasons. While it's unclear if that's where the series is going, it actually says a lot about how viewers should watch the show in the first place: The story of Hannah's pain was front and center, but many viewers missed the obvious signs that Tyler was also suffering immensely.