To kick things off, we've rounded up some tips and tools to get you started. Even if your wardrobe is practically exploding at the seams with stuff, a solid and precise plan of attack is all you need to finally check this major item off your to-do list. From keeping your camisoles from turning into one big lump of lycra to optimizing overlooked space you didn't even know you had, we've put together 10 suggestions for getting (and staying!) organized. You got this. So take a deep breath, step away from the computer (but finish this article first), and get ready to neaten up all that closet clutter. And before you know it, you'll be back to whatever quarantine hobby-du-jour is keeping you busy at the moment.