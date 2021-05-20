The $10 Clear Makeup Bags Travelers & Flight Attendants Swear By

"I'm a flight attendant and this helps me out every time that I work. It keeps me organized, plus I save time because these bags are clear and I don't have to take everything out."
These were great for my last trips, one was within the continental US and the other international to Thailand. No issues with TSA you can really fit a lot into these clear bags. So much better than a quart bag.
Perfect travel bags! Quality and sturdy material. The zippers are great. I like that they have a shape for easy packing and not over stuffing. Makes you think about what you really need for your trip. No issues at all with TSA.
The agents saw my liquids in this bag in the tray and didn’t even give it a second look. The bag is sturdy and held up well through weeks of packing and repacking as I prepared for the trip, and throughout the trip itself — the zipper has been used dozens of times now and still works great.