The $10 Clear Makeup Bags Travelers & Flight Attendants Swear By

As a beauty writer, I consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to packing my routine on the go . While I've said my fair share of teary goodbyes to full-size bottles that didn't make it through security (TSA agents, take good care of my La Prairie!), I've finally unlocked the secret to making it through the checkpoint unscathed: a clear toiletry bag . Okay, maybe it isn't so much of a secret since it seems Amazon and scores of its shoppers are already hip to it. One search for "clear toiletry bag" on the mega-site will populate a whole slew of reviewer-backed and affordably priced see-through cosmetic cases with viral-product-worthy potential. One particularly top-rated $10 iteration by Packism (the name checks out!) has garnered over 3,600 reviews on Amazon for its organizational and TSA-approved prowess — touted by everyone from international travelers to flight attendants.