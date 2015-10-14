It's early enough in the season that we're layering out of habit more than necessity. We know it's going to be getting chillier, and so we pile up our clothes just because we think we should — even if the weather doesn't call for it quite yet. So how do you cure the layering bug without sweating through your knits? The solution has been there all along, right under your clothes: lingerie.



It lives under our outfits. It's the first thing we put on in the morning. Yet, we don't really think of undergarments as a "layer" — even if it is one of the hardest-working tiers of your #ootd. And, you can have a lot of fun with it. Since you're all covered up elsewhere, you can wear the brightest and loudest bra-and-panty pairing, and no one will be able to tell. It'll be your little sartorial secret.



Ahead, we break down various layered-outfit scenarios, and the lingerie sets to wear underneath.

