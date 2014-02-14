Thankfully, however, these items are the real deal and not a figment of tornado-induced head trauma. With everything from a bevy of flirty, floral frocks; flattering, splash-worthy swimwear; on-trend sheer tops; and more up to a size 24, City Chic actually offers items that a fashion-loving woman would crave. Forget the typical fare that fills the racks at many plus-specific stores. With City Chic, you’ll be able to not just shop for what you need, but for what you want. Start shopping our top picks in the slides ahead.