Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew Will Make You Want To Play Dress Up

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What happens when you put together a classic American retailer with a bold, color-loving, award-winning designer? Well, you get a magical collection. That’s what J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers have done, with a limited-edition capsule full of timeless pieces with playful twists.
Today, the Refinery29 reader-favorite retailer dropped its womenswear and childrenswear collaboration with Rogers, the CFDA’s 2020 Emerging Designer and 2021 American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It features eclectic-yet-wearable fall styles that promise to stand out from your wardrobe staples, infused with his brand’s signature stripes (on sweaters and suiting) and playful approach to color. Each piece feels special and luxurious, and priced between $98 and $550.
Read on to learn more about the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection and to shop pieces before they inevitably sell out quicker that you can gasp: “Gold lamé barn jacket!?”
Today, the Refinery29 reader-favorite retailer dropped its womenswear and childrenswear collaboration with Rogers, the CFDA’s 2020 Emerging Designer and 2021 American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It features eclectic-yet-wearable fall styles that promise to stand out from your wardrobe staples, infused with his brand’s signature stripes (on sweaters and suiting) and playful approach to color. Each piece feels special and luxurious, and priced between $98 and $550.
Read on to learn more about the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection and to shop pieces before they inevitably sell out quicker that you can gasp: “Gold lamé barn jacket!?”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
CJR x J.Crew Dresses
Oh, what it would be like to strut in a Christopher John Rogers dress… Oh, wait, we can! The collection includes a range of sweater dresses and maxi shirt dresses for the office, as well as dazzling evening dresses for holiday parties.
shop 4 products
CJR x J.Crew Matching Separates
Pink and red and purple, oh my! Embrace color with this collection’s matching separates for a bold monochromatic look. Whether you opt for a sparkling three-piece suit, vinyl bustier skirt set, or a striped sweater and pleated skirt combo, there’s no doubt you’ll have heads turning.
CJR x J.Crew Outerwear
Top off your fall and winter looks with a statement topcoat, blazer, or hoodie. Have you been wanting to try barn jackets? How about a bold gold one? Or, elevate your cozy-season loungewear game with a sequined hoodie? Either way, Christopher John Rogers and J.Crew promise to bundle you up in the chicest way possible.