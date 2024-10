Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew Will Make You Want To Play Dress Up

What happens when you put together a classic American retailer with a bold, color-loving, award-winning designer? Well, you get a magical collection. That’s what J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers have done, with a limited-edition capsule full of timeless pieces with playful twists.Today, the Refinery29 reader-favorite retailer dropped its womenswear and childrenswear collaboration with Rogers, the CFDA’s 2020 Emerging Designer and 2021 American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It features eclectic-yet-wearable fall styles that promise to stand out from your wardrobe staples , infused with his brand’s signature stripes (on sweaters and suiting) and playful approach to color. Each piece feels special and luxurious, and priced between $98 and $550.Read on to learn more about the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection and to shop pieces before they inevitably sell out quicker that you can gasp: “Gold lamé barn jacket!?”