Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew Will Make You Want To Play Dress Up

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated October 23, 2024, 1:59 PM
Photo: Courtesy of J Crew.
What happens when you put together a classic American retailer with a bold, color-loving, award-winning designer? Well, you get a magical collection. That’s what J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers have done, with a limited-edition capsule full of timeless pieces with playful twists.

Today, the Refinery29 reader-favorite retailer dropped its womenswear and childrenswear collaboration with Rogers, the CFDA’s 2020 Emerging Designer and 2021 American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It features eclectic-yet-wearable fall styles that promise to stand out from your wardrobe staples, infused with his brand’s signature stripes (on sweaters and suiting) and playful approach to color. Each piece feels special and luxurious, and priced between $98 and $550.

Read on to learn more about the Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew collection and to shop pieces before they inevitably sell out quicker that you can gasp: “Gold lamé barn jacket!?”
CJR x J.Crew Dresses

Oh, what it would be like to strut in a Christopher John Rogers dress… Oh, wait, we can! The collection includes a range of sweater dresses and maxi shirt dresses for the office, as well as dazzling evening dresses for holiday parties. 
shop 4 products
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Cross-front Maxi Dress In Stripe
$350.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Cotton Poplin Shirtdress
$168.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Pleated Dress In Sequins
$498.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Sculpted Dress In Duchesse Satin
$368.00
J.Crew
CJR x J.Crew Matching Separates

Pink and red and purple, oh my! Embrace color with this collection’s matching separates for a bold monochromatic look. Whether you opt for a sparkling three-piece suit, vinyl bustier skirt set, or a striped sweater and pleated skirt combo, there’s no doubt you’ll have heads turning. 
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Structured Button-up Shirt In Duchesse Satin
$298.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Sculpted Skirt In Duchesse Satin
$348.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere V-neck Sweater In Multist...
$248.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Bustier Top In Red Vinyl
$198.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Front-slit Skirt In Red Vinyl
$268.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Pleated Maxi Skirt In Multistripe Chiffon
$328.00
J.Crew
CJR x J.Crew Outerwear

Top off your fall and winter looks with a statement topcoat, blazer, or hoodie. Have you been wanting to try barn jackets? How about a bold gold one? Or, elevate your cozy-season loungewear game with a sequined hoodie? Either way, Christopher John Rogers and J.Crew promise to bundle you up in the chicest way possible.
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Topcoat In Red Vinyl
$498.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Relaxed Blazer In Duchesse Satin
$428.00
J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Topcoat In Herringbone Bouclé
$550.00
J.Crew
