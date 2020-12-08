17 Holiday Sweaters You’ll Want To Wear

The holidays are coming! And, that can only mean one thing: super bedazzled, loud, and maybe not so aesthetically pleasing festive sweaters. Not this year. Bid bye-bye to lacklustre embellishments, day-glo colour combos, and boring illustrations. And, say hello to bright hues, fair isle knits, and just the right amount of sparkle.
This not-entirely-ironic tradition has gotten a fashion makeover for the ages — and not a moment too soon. Ahead, the 17 holiday styles you'll wear all season long. And there's not a single Santa sweater in sight.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.