Long Hair Was My Security Blanket — Until I Got The “Choppy Bob”

Wilkes wanted the cut to offer complete versatility, especially in regard to future styling. “I want you to be able to switch it around to different partings and have it still look good,” he explained. My parting is slightly off center, but I could quite easily flip it further to the side for more volume. Wilkes tucked my hair behind my ears and demonstrated how it could still be styled in a sleek, straighter way, but thanks to the shattered ends, it’s easy to muss up the hair with your fingers and a little texture spray to come back to a more tousled vibe. As a finishing touch, Wilkes lightly twisted some strands of my hair with his fingers and used his scissors to snip the ends to lend even more movement.