Here Are 5 Different Grocery Lists For Shopping At Whole Foods On A $20 Budget

We are always hunting for the best budget buys when it comes to groceries. We've cased out and eaten all the cheap finds from TJ's to Aldi and even Whole Foods . But I have a confession: For the most part, I'm strictly a supermarket loyalist. Each week, I spend between the $20-$30 range at my Trader Joe's around the corner. I've perfected this grocery haul to a science and it usually covers me for the majority of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners until it's time to restock and shop again (some few pantry staples aside, and already accounted for). So, when challenged with creating five completely separate shopping lists for as close to $20 as possible from Whole Foods — I was scared. I didn't know if that was even possible!