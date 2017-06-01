Here Are 5 Different Grocery Lists For Shopping At Whole Foods On A $20 Budget

This story was originally published on May 9, 2017.
We are always hunting for the best budget buys when it comes to groceries. We've cased out and eaten all the cheap finds from TJ's to Aldi and even Whole Foods. But I have a confession: For the most part, I'm strictly a supermarket loyalist. Each week, I spend between the $20-$30 range at my Trader Joe's around the corner. I've perfected this grocery haul to a science and it usually covers me for the majority of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners until it's time to restock and shop again (some few pantry staples aside, and already accounted for). So, when challenged with creating five completely separate shopping lists for as close to $20 as possible from Whole Foods — I was scared. I didn't know if that was even possible!
For me Whole Foods is not only unfamiliar territory, but it's also infamously expensive. The few times I've gone in without a game plan, throwing all of my consumer caution to the wind, I've come out with a badly wounded budget and a confusingly small shopping bag. But NOT this time.
This time around, I was determined to walk out of the grocery chain with my budget in check and my bag full(ish). Could I do it? Would it be possible attempt a similar weekly shop for under $20 at Whole Foods? Click on to check out my five attempts — and see what bang you can really get for your hard-earned bucks.