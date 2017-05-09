Boxed macaroni and cheese is a staple childhood because it's both easy to make, keeping the adults happy, and delicious, thus the kids are happy, too. But, even after we've grown up, we haven't been able to leave its cheesy goodness behind. As it turns out, it's also great for the people who aren't kids anymore but really don't feel like adults.
While there's no shame in just eating a plain box (straight out of the saucepan), mac and cheese is also a great canvas for a million different meals and hacks. We asked the R29 food team for their best tricks to making box mac and cheese even better.
What's your favorite way to improve the immortal classic? Tell us in the comments.