How To Buy A Summer Feast For Under $30 At Trader Joe's

When summer weekends roll around, all we want to do is escape — to the beach or even just up to a roof — AND eat. But creating a somewhat fancy spread isn't always feasible or easy on a tight budget. We can't always afford to pick up pre-made foods and catered spreads from the gourmet shop around the corner, and we also don't have the energy to be whipping those same bulk dishes up from scratch. Which is exactly why we've turned to Trader Joe's for an answer to this summer conundrum.
Ahead we've rounded up three different satisfying spreads with drinks, apps, mains, and even dessert — all for under $30. And the best part? All of these grocery goods require little-to-no preparatory effort on your part, so you can get right down to partying. We're guessing that this list will comfortably feed three to four members of your summer squad — so be sure to double, or triple, if you plan on throwing a bigger bash.